Nagpur, Jul 16 (PTI) A retired mine worker was robbed at knifepoint of Rs 5 lakh by four persons in Saoner area of Nagpur, a police official said on Saturday.

Baba Govinda Thakre (60) had retired from Western Coalfields Limited last year and was robbed on Friday after he withdrew money from a local bank branch, he said.

"He had kept the money in the underseat storage space of his scooter. The motorcycle-borne accused stopped his vehicle near a brick factory, took out a knife and robbed Rs 5 lakh," the official said.

Efforts are on to nab the culprits, the Saoner police station official added.

