Nagpur, Dec 25 (PTI) A 50-year-old woman was booked after she pushed her sister during a fight and the latter died of head injuries, police in Nagpur said on Saturday.

Also Read | Vivo V23 Pro To Be India’s First Colour Changing Smartphone: Report.

The incident took place on December 18 and the accused, identified as Jaysheela Ganvir, has been booked for the death of her sister Dharamshila, an Ajni police station official said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)