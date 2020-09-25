New Delhi, Sep 25 (PTI) National Aluminium Company Ltd (Nalco) on Friday said it has entered into a pact with Numaligarh Refinery Ltd for long-term supply of calcined petroleum coke to ensure raw material security.

The memorandum of understanding (MoU) was signed on Thursday, Nalco said in a BSE filing.

The pact "was signed...between National Aluminium Company Limited and Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) for long-term supply of CP Coke to ensure raw material security," the filing said.

Nalco is an integrated primary producer of aluminium.

Numaligarh Refinery Ltd is a public sector oil company in Assam.

