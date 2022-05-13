Nashik, May 13 (PTI) The number of COVID-19 cases in Nashik reached 4,76,075 on Friday after four persons were detected with the infection, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,899, an official said.

So far, 4,67,162 persons have recovered, including two during the day, leaving the district with an active caseload of 14, he added.

