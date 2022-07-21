Nashik, Jul 21 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,78,786 on Thursday after 104 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,902, an official said.

The recovery count increased by 62 during the day to reach 4,69,202, leaving the district with 682 active cases, he said.

