Nashik, Jul 29 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,79,555 on Friday with the detection of 106 cases, while the death toll stood unchanged at 8,902, an official said.

Also Read | Apple Saw New Doubling of Revenues in India in Q2, Says CEO Tim Cook.

So far, 4,70,072 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 108 during the day, leaving the district with 581 active cases, he said.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)