Nashik, Jul 31 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,79,751 on Sunday after 68 cases were detected, while the death toll stood unchanged at 8,902, an official said.

So far, 4,70,255 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 76 during the day, leaving the district with an active caseload of 594, he added.

