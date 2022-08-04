Nashik, Aug 4 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra on Thursday touched 4,80,027 after 71 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,902, an official said.

So far, 4,70,606 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 84 during the day, leaving the district with an active caseload of 579, he added.

