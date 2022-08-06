Nashik, Aug 6 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik in Maharashtra reached 4,80,209 on Saturday with the addition of 89 cases, while the death toll stood unchanged at 8,902, an official said.

So far, 4,70,823 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 90 during the day, leaving the district with an active caseload of 484, he added.

