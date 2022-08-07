Nashik, Aug 7 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik increased by 93 and touched 4,80,302 on Sunday, while the death toll stood unchanged at 8,902, a health official said.

So far, 4,70,898 persons have been discharged post recovery, including 75 during the day, leaving the district with an active caseload of 502, he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)