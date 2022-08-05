Nashik, Aug 5 (PTI) The COVID-19 tally in Nashik reached 4,80,120 on Friday after 93 cases were detected, while the death toll remained unchanged at 8,902, an official said.

The recovery count rose by 127 during the day to reach 4,70,733, which left the district with an active tally of 485, he added.

