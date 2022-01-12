Coimbatore, Jan 12 (PTI) In an attempt to enter the record books, students of the Akhil Bharatiya Vidyarthi Parishad (ABVP) on Wednesday drew a 75-feet long rangoli of Swami Vivekananda here.

On Swami Vivekananda's 159th birth anniversary that is being observed as National Youth Day, over 100 students sat for five hours and used 1.5 tonnes of powder with seven different colours to draw his portrait, an ABVP member said.

An earlier rangoli of Mahatma Gandhi measured 3,000 square feet while this attempt has touched 4,000 square feet, he said, adding that there is a chance to enter the record books.

The attempt was sent to the World Book of Records, Limca Book of Records and two other record books, he said.

