New Delhi, Dec 3 (PTI) Ferro alloys manufacturer Nava Bharat Ventures on Thursday said it has entered into a five-year agreement with a Tata Steel arm for conversion of high carbon ferro chrome.

In a regulatory filing, Nava Bharat Ventures said "it has entered into a conversion agreement with Tata Steel Mining (TSML), wholly-owned subsidiary of Tata Steel, with which similar arrangement subsisted, for conversion of high carbon ferro chrome. The duration of the conversion agreement with TSML is from December 1, 2020, to March 31, 2025".

Also Read | Lionsgate Play Launched in India to Take On Netflix, Amazon Prime & Disney Plus Hotstar.

The company added that the agreement postulates that the entire smelting capacity of the Odisha plant is dedicated to TSML to produce up to 70,000 metric tonnes of high carbon ferro chrome per annum.

"Thereby, the arrangement should provide long-term operational stability for the ferro alloy plant and associated captive power plant at Odisha," the company said.

Also Read | Cyclone Burevi Forecast: Cyclonic Storm With Wind Speed of Upto 100 Kmph to Hit Tamil Nadu on December 3, Says IMD.

Shares of Nava Bharat Ventures were trading 3.52 per cent higher at Rs 57.35 apiece on BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)