Bengaluru, July 13 (PTI) UNIBIC Foods, a leading FMCG company on Tuesday announced the appointment of Naveen Pandey as its Chief Executive Officer.

The company said in a statement that Pandey would be responsible for leading the strategic direction and growth journey of UNIBIC Foods.

Pandey, an alumnus of IIM-Indore, commands over two decades of senior management experience in the Indian FMCG space and has had successful stints with corporate giants such as PepsiCo and Asian Paints, the company said.

Before joining UNIBIC he was the Head of Maricos New Foods Business Unit, where he led the startup team to launch category defining products such as Saffola Honey, Saffola Mealmaker and Immuniveda.

