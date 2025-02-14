New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Sachin Bansal-promoted Navi Group on Friday announced appointment of Rajiv Naresh as the CEO of Navi Technologies Ltd and Abhishek Dwivedi as CEO of Navi Finserv.

The existing CEO for both companies, Sachin Bansal, will continue to serve as Executive Chairman of the Navi Group.

Also Read | News Headlines for School Assembly Today, 15 February 2025: Check Important National, International, Sports, Entertainment and Business Stories.

Both Rajiv and Abhishek are part of the early founding team of the organisation and have held various leadership roles within the Navi Group over the past six years, the group said in a statement.

It is to be noted that Navi Finserv was under RBI's restriction which was lifted in December 2024.

Also Read | Famous Birthdays on February 14: Sushma Swaraj, Madhubala, Edinson Cavani and Simon Pegg - Know About Personalities Born on February 14.

"This restructuring is a strategic milestone that enables us to sharpen our focus on long-term growth," Bansal said.

Bansal will focus on Navi's long-term strategic vision, exploring expansion opportunities, steering fund-raising and M&A efforts and enhancing compliance and risk management across the group, it said.

He will also be involved in driving Navi's tech segment by leveraging the innovations happening in tech and data science, while closely guiding the professional management team in operating the respective businesses, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)