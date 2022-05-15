Pune, May 15 (PTI) A non-cognizable (NC) offence was registered after Maharashtra BJP leader Vinayak Ambekar told police a group of people from the NCP had entered his office here and slapped him, an official said on Sunday.

A Khada police station official said an NC case has been taken against four people and further probe was underway.

Ambekar had claimed NCP workers had come to his office on Saturday seeking tax consultation and had then hit and abused him.

