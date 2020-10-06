Ahmedabad, Oct 6 (PTI) The National Dairy Development Board (NDDB) and Ladakh administration signed a Memorandum of Understanding on Tuesday for conducting a benchmark survey to promote dairying and rural livelihood in the region.

NDDB's dairy potential survey will help prepare a road map to boost dairying in the union territory (UT) and will help in enhancing income of rural population in the mountainous border areas, NDDB said in a release.

"NDDB is happy to support the efforts of the UT Administration who have taken initiative for dairy development in the interest of milk producers in particular and the cooperative movement in general in Ladakh region," NDDB Chairman Dilip Rath was quoted as saying in the release.

He further said NDDB has also offered managerial and technical support to promote producer-owned institutions that remain true to cooperative values.

NDDB proposes to enumerate all households present in the identified villages, irrespective of their dairy animal holding status.

NDDB officials would train the nominated coordinators in Leh and Kargil districts, the release said.

These coordinators will in turn identify village investigators to be involved in survey, monitoring and supervision of fieldwork.

After completion of field work over the next two months, NDDB will prepare a roadmap for dairy development in the region, taking into consideration crucial aspects like climatic conditions, suitability of breeds, animal health & AI support, feed & fodder availability,impediments in logistics & supply chain and marketing arrangements, it said.

