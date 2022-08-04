New Delhi, Aug 4 (PTI) Media firm New Delhi Television Ltd (NDTV) on Thursday reported a 55.85 per cent rise in its consolidated net profit to Rs 25.81 crore for the first quarter ended June 30.

The company had posted a net profit of Rs 16.56 crore during the April-June quarter a year ago, NDTV said in a BSE filing.

Its Revenue from operations increased 26.72 per cent to Rs 107.74 crore during the quarter under review against Rs 85.02 crore in the year-ago period.

"The NDTV Group is declaring its best-ever first quarter (Q1) in the last 14 years...," said an earning statement from the company.

NDTV's total expenses rose 6.94 per cent to Rs 83.33 crore in Q1 FY 2022-23 from Rs 77.92 crore a year ago.

Shares of New Delhi Television Ltd on Thursday settled at Rs 297.35 crore on BSE, up 3.48 per cent from its previous close.

