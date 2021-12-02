New Delhi, Dec 2 (PTI) Nearly 46 lakh unorganised workers have been registered under the Pradhan Mantri Shram Yogi Maandhan (PM-SYM) pension scheme, according to a statement by the labour ministry.

To provide old-age protection in the form of a monthly pension, the government launched the PM-SYM pension scheme in 2019.

Also Read | Redmi Note 10S 8GB RAM + 128GB Variant Launched in India.

Under this scheme, a minimum assured monthly pension of Rs 3,000 will be provided to the unorganised workers after attaining the age of 60 years.

As on November 25, 2021, a total of 45,77,295 unorganised workers have been registered under this scheme; whereas in Uttar Pradesh, 6,36,275 workers of the unorganised sector have been enrolled under the PM-SYM pension scheme, the labour ministry said in the statement.

Also Read | Weather Forecast: Punjab, Harayna, Delhi & West UP Likely to Receive Rainfall on December 5.

All the states/ UT governments have been requested to popularise the scheme and mobilise the target groups/ eligible workers for enrolment under the PM-SYM scheme.

Most of the states/ UT governments have extended the support in the implementation of the PM-SYM scheme and taken effective steps to mobilise the unorganised workers.

The central government has also taken several initiatives to increase enrolment under the PM-SYM scheme. These include periodic review of the progress of the scheme with states/UTs, publicity of the scheme through IEC activities, the constitution of state-level monitoring committees and district-level implementation committees to ensure mobilisation of beneficiaries through state governments, it stated. HRS hrs

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)