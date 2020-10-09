Bengaluru, Oct 9 (PTI) Amit Banerjee on Friday assumed charge as the Director (Rail and Metro Business) and Member on the Board of BEML Limited.

A graduate in Mechanical Engineering from IIT (BHU), Varanasi, Banerjee had joined BEML as assistant engineer in 1984, the company said in a statement.

In his professional career spanning over three decades in BEML, Banerjee has worked in the research and development and manufacturing functions.

His experience involves design and development of various products like SSEMU, Metro cars, Catenary Maintenance Vehicle, etc.

Under his guidance, his team received the Raksha Mantri award for Design Effort towards Design and Development of Austenitic Stainless Steel EMU and Intermediate metro cars for Delhi Metro.PTI GMS SS

