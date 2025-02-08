Bareilly, Feb 8 (PTI) A 25-year-old man married just a day ago and a friend of his were killed in a road accident in Rithora area of Bareilly district, police said on Saturday.

According to police, Satish was returning home from Bareilly Friday evening with his relatives in a Bolero car with sweets, when his car collided with a truck parked on a roadside.

Satish's friend Business Yadav, 24, also died at a hospital around 3 am, police said.

Six more people in the car who were seriously injured are undergoing treatment.

Hafizganj Police Station SHO Pawan Kumar Singh said the victims' bodies were handed over to their family members Saturday after postmortem.

