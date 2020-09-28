New Delhi, Sep 28 (PTI) NHAI on Monday said it has invited bids for the fifth bundle of National Highway projects under toll-operate-transfer (TOT) in the state of Gujarat.

Separate bids have been invited for the two bundles each consisting of one National Highway stretch.

The last date of submission of bids is December 23, 2020.

"Total contract period of TOT is 20 years in which Concessionaire would be required to maintain and operate the stretch,” NHAI said.

In lieu of this, Concessionaire will get right to collect and retain user fee for these stretches for 20 years in accordance with prescribed fee rates under NH Fee Rules, it added.

The projects are — TOT Bundle-5(A-1)

Palanpur – Radhanpur – Samkhiyali section of NH 27 from km 589.6 To km 536.0 and TOT Bundle-5(A-2)

Palanpur - Radhanpur section of NH 27 (from km 536.0 to km 472.8) and Radhanpur – Samakhiyali section of NH 27 (from km 472.8 to km 430.1).

NHAI from time to time, has issued request for proposals (RFP) to award contracts for tolling, operation and maintenance of various National Highway stretches on TOT basis.

The TOT Bundle-I consisting of nine projects, totalling 681 km of Highways in two states of Andhra Pradesh and Gujarat, was awarded in 2018 for Rs 9,681 crore, which was 1.5 times higher than the Authority's estimate.

TOT is an asset recycle programme wherein, already operational National Highways are being provided to private entities on long term concession basis.

The TOT operator has the right to collect user fee and has an obligation to Operate and Maintain, on the international standards, the respective stretches during the concession period.

The TOT model has been developed to encourage private participation in the highway sector and generate more resources for construction of future highways.

