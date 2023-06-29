New Delhi Jun 29 (PTI) State-owned NHPC Ltd on Thursday said it has completed over 90 per cent construction of its Subansiri Lower Hydroelectric project.

NHPC is constructing the 2,000 MW power project located in Assam-Arunachal Pradesh.

Also Read | EMRS Recruitment 2023: Over 4000 Vacancies for Posts of Principal, PGT, Accountant, and Others Notified at emrs.tribal.gov.in; Check Online Application Process, Dates, and Other Details.

"More than 90 per cent of total project work has already been completed. After monsoon, balance work of radial gates will be completed and electricity generation will be started by the end of Financial Year 2023-24," the company said in a statement.

NHPC Limited commenced construction work on the multi-crore project in January 2005 after forest clearance on October 12, 2004.

Also Read | Uniform Civil Code: ‘Why Now After 9 Years, Is It Due to 2024’, Kapil Sibal Takes Dig at PM Narendra Modi Over UCC Remarks.

"As one of the biggest achievements towards completion of the 2,000 MW Subansiri Lower HE Project, the dam top level of EL 210 M has been completed in all the Blocks today on June 29, 2023.

"However, due to the agitation and protests by local stakeholders, the project construction work was stalled from December 2011 to October 2019. After clearing all the legal issues by National Green Tribunal (NGT), project construction again commenced on October 15, 2019," NHPC said.

The construction of all the major components like powerhouses, hydromechanical works etc is progressing fast towards completion. The completion of the dam to the top level is the biggest milestone at the Subansiri Lower Project.

On its completion, the Subansiri Lower Project will generate around 7,500 million units of power annually on a 90 per cent dependable year.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)