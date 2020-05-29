Latest News | NHPC Mulls 3 Hydro Power Plants, 50 MW Solar Energy Project in Ladakh

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) State-run hydro power giant NHPC is mulling setting up three hydro power projects with a total capacity of 155 MW and a 50 MW solar energy project in the Union Territory of Ladakh.

NHPC would also explore the possibility of blending hydro power with solar energy in view of high solar irradiance in the region.

NHPC Chairman and Managing Director A K Singh called on Lt Governor of UT of Ladakh R K Mathur on Friday at J&K Bhawan, New Delhi to discuss proposals and way forward on implementation of various identified hydro and solar power projects in the Leh-Ladakh region, according to a power ministry statement.

During the discussion, Singh intimated the Lt Governor about the achievement of NHPC in harnessing hydro power potential of Ladakh region by commissioning 45 MW Nimmo Bazgo in Leh and 44 MW Chutak hydro power projects in Kargil.

He also presented future plan of NHPC to develop three hydro power projects like Khalsi (80 MW), Kanyunche (45 MW) and Takmaching (30 MW) in Ladakh along with a solar power project of capacity 50 MW at Phyang.

While explaining the techno-commercial viability of projects, Singh proposed that taking advantage of high solar irradiance of the region, blending of hydro power with solar energy may also be explored, the statement said.

The Lt Governor appreciated the efforts made by NHPC in commissioning two hydro power projects and maintaining smooth operation and maintenance of these projects in spite of tough conditions.

He also encouraged NHPC to have an in depth analysis of techno-commercial viability of future projects and assured for all possible supports from UT of Ladakh in order to facilitate expeditious development of these power projects by NHPC.

