New Delhi, May 30 (PTI) NHPC has posted 39.40 per cent growth in consolidated net profit at Rs 719.18 crore for March quarter 2022-23 helped by higher income.

It had clocked a net profit of Rs 515.90 crore during January-March 2021-22, the company said in a regulatory filing on Monday.

Also Read | ‘Chroming’ Extremely Dangerous, Can Cause Sudden Death, Warn Experts as Australian Teen Esra Haynes Dies After Sniffing Deodorant Chemicals in Viral TikTok Trend.

Total income also rose to Rs 2,228.68 crore from Rs 2,026.62 crore in the year-ago quarter.

For the entire 2022-23, net profit increased to Rs 4,234.74 crore from Rs 3,774.33 crore in previous fiscal year.

Also Read | Delhi Minor Murder Case: 'Your Responsibility to Take Care of Law and Order', CM Arvind Kejriwal Tells Delhi L-G Vinai Kumar Saxena Over Teen's Brutal Killing.

Total income during the entire fiscal year was at Rs 11,284.90 crore, higher than Rs 10,108.26 crore in FY22.

The board has also approved a final dividend of Rs 4.50 per share of face value of Rs 10 each for FY23.

NHPC, under Ministry of Power, is India's largest hydropower producer.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)