Latest News | NHPC to Suffer Power Generation Loss of Rs 119.43 Cr Due to Lockdown

New Delhi, May 29 (PTI) State-run hydro-power giant NHPC on Friday said it would suffer electricity generation loss of Rs 119.43 crore due to delay in restoration work at its three plants during the lockdown to fight COVID-19.

"The restoration schedule of three power stations i.e. Chamera-II Power Station, Kishanganga Power Station, Loktak Power Station has been affected due to movement restrictions imposed in wake of CoVID-19 pandemic. An estimated loss of Rs 119.43 crore is expected due to anticipated generation loss," NHPC said in a statement.

Also Read | Uttar Pradesh Continues to Reel Under Heatwave Conditions, Etawah Hottest Place at 43.8 Degree Celsius.

The construction at its two hydro-electric projects, Parbati-II and Subansiri Lower, also affected due to the lockdown.

At Parbati-II, the construction activities were completely halted from March 23 to April 22 due to the lockdown announced to contain COVID-19.

Also Read | YouTube Rolls Out Video Chapters Feature on Desktop & Mobile.

The shortage of labour may affect the construction schedule and enhance the completion cost of the project, it added.

At Subansiri Lower, it said all construction work was suspended from March 24 because of lockdown.

The completion time of the project has been affected. The lockdown would also have an impact on the cost of the project, it added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)