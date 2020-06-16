Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Latest News | NIIT Tech Shareholders Approve Change in Company Name to COFORGE Ltd

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 10:04 PM IST
New Delhi, Jun 16 (PTI) Majority of NIIT Technologies shareholders have voted in favour of changing the company's name to 'COFORGE Ltd', according to regulatory filings.

In May, the board of directors of NIIT Technologies approved the name change of the company from 'NIIT Technologies Ltd' to 'COFORGE Ltd' and alteration in memorandum and articles of association of the firm.

"The shareholders of the company have approved all three special resolutions...by requisite majority on June 14, 2020, through remote e-voting postal ballot process as set out in the postal ballot notice," one of the filings on Monday said.

The special resolution -- through postal ballot -- for change in the company's name received 99.99 per cent votes in favour of the proposal.

Only 953 votes (0.002 per cent) were cast against the proposal, another filing on Tuesday said.

The proposal for alteration in the memorandum of association of the company received 99.99 per cent votes in favour, while that for alteration in the articles of association received 99.02 per cent votes in favour of the proposal.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

