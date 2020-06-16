Coronavirus in India: Live Map

Latest News | Nine Child Labourers Rescued from Bangle Unit in Hyderabad

Agency News PTI| Jun 16, 2020 09:48 PM IST
Latest News | Nine Child Labourers Rescued from Bangle Unit in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, Jun 16 (PTI): Nine child labourers, all hailing from Bihar and employed at a banglemaking unit here were rescued on Tuesday, police said.

A police official said a man from Bihar had brought the children six months ago and got them employed at the bangle unit in Balapur here.

Based on specific information, the children, all below the age of 14, were rescued from the unit and rehabilitated in a home, while the man has been picked up for questioning, the official said.

Acase under relevant sections of IPC, Juvenile Justice Act and Child Labour Act was registered, the official added.PTI VVK SS

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)

