Mangaluru, Jan 5 (PTI) A nine-year-old tiger at Pilikula biological park on the outskirts of the city, died after collapsing suddenly, zoo authorities said.

The tiger, 'Oliver' , which was hale and hearty till Monday night, collapsed suddenly. Though he was attended by the veterinary doctors of the zoo immediately, he could not be saved.

Oliver was one among the two cubs who were born to tigers named Vikrama and Shambhavi at the zoo. There are 12 tigers in the facility at present.

The samples of organs of the dead tiger are sent to institute of animal health and veterinary biologicals (IAH and VB) at Bengaluru and Indian veterinary research institute (IVRI) in Uttar Pradesh. The sample has also been sent to national institute of high security animal diseases (NIHSAD) at Bhopal, biological park director H J Bhandary said.

Disinfectants have been sprayed inside the area where the animals are kept and around the premises to prevent them from catching any disease, Bhandary said.

