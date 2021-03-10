New Delhi, Mar 10 (PTI) Nissan Motor Company on Wednesday said it has appointed Guillaume Cartier as the new Chairperson for Africa, Middle East, India, Europe and Oceania (AMIEO) region.

Effective April 1, Cartier will lead all Nissan operations in the region, which covers more than 140 markets across four continents with a population of around 3.8 billion people, representing more than 30 per cent of global vehicle sales, the Japanese auto major said in a statement.

He has 25 years of experience at Nissan and in the Alliance in global and regional leadership positions.

Cartier will lead the new region as the Nissan NEXT transformation plan continues to gather pace and with key models in Europe -- including Qashqai and Ariya -- launching soon, and as the brand continues to grow in the AMIEO markets, thanks to a powerful vehicle line-up ranging from the iconic Patrol to the recently launched Magnite in India, the statement said.

He will replace Gianluca De Ficchy, who served for three years as Chairperson of Nissan Europe and also the expanded AMIEO region. Ficchy takes on a new role within the alliance.

"I am thrilled to be leading this culturally rich and diverse region into a period of unprecedented change for the automotive industry, and with a refreshed range of Nissan models and technologies coming to the market," Cartier said.

A new period of sustainable growth is beginning for Nissan, as the company continues to progress the Nissan NEXT transformation plan, accelerating its journey towards a fully electrified lineup in Europe by 2023, and bringing an enhanced product line-up to the automaker's growing loyal customer base in Africa, the Middle East, India and Oceania, he added.

Currently Vice-Chairperson of the AMIEO region and AMI President, Cartier first joined Nissan in 1995 as after-sales manager and went on to hold many senior management positions in the Alliance, including AMI Chairperson and head of the Global Datsun Business Unit.

Cartier will report to vice-chief performance officer and chief quality officer Christian Vandenhende.

