Mumbai, Oct 9 (PTI) Nissan India on Friday said it will virtually unveil the production model of its much-awaited B-SUV, Nissan Magnite, to the global audience on October 21.

The SUV, which is to be launched this financial year, was unveiled in India in-mid July.

Tested at the Japanese car maker's world class facility at Tochigi Proving Ground, the new SUV has been specially designed in Japan, keeping in mind the requirements of the Indian customers, according to the company.

“We are very excited to bring this game-changing product to India. It is a bold offering in the sub-four-metre category, and we are confident that the Nissan Magnite will redefine the B-SUV segment by breaking boundaries," said Rakesh Srivastava, Managing Director, Nissan Motor India.

Leveraging Nissan's global SUV heritage and advanced Japanese technologies, Nissan Magnite is a true reflection of the 'Nissan-ness' philosophy of empowering people through breakthrough products and technologies, the company said.

