Raipur, Feb 27 (PTI) The National Institute of Technology, Raipur, (NIT-R) and the Chhattisgarh Council of Science and Technology (CCOST) jointly organised the 19th Chhattisgarh Young Scientist Congress in the state capital, an NIT official said on Tuesday.

The main objective of CYSC was to offer a platform for budding scientists and researchers of Chhattisgarh to showcase their contribution to the scientific community.

Also Read | CUET-UG Exam 2024: Application Process for Common University Entrance Test-UG Begins Today, Exams To Be Conducted in Hybrid Mode; Check Other Details.

Names of 18 winners who had submitted their research papers in 20 disciplines of science, technology and engineering were declared on the occasion on Monday.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)