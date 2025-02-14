New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Government think tank NITI Aayog has invited expression of interest for preparation of the India Innovation Index 2025, with an aim to encourage states to improve their innovation environment.

In a notice, Niti Aayog said innovation has always been a driver of change and progress in an economy, as it disrupts traditional practices, encourages new processes, and generates new business models.

Over the last few years, 'innovation' has been made a priority by the government towards realizing the goal of a "New India", it added.

According to the notice, the India lnnovation Index (III) was envisaged to encourage states to examine and improve their innovation environment and innovation performance, which could further lead to an improvement in India's overall innovation performance.

The terms of reference of the index include understanding and analyzing the overall innovation ecosystem of the country.

It also includes developing a weighting scheme for each indicator, assigning appropriate weights to each indicator based on its relative importance in the overall Innovation ecosystem.

