New Delhi, Jan 25 (PTI) Niti Aayog's Atal Innovation Mission(AIM), Central Board of Secondary Education(CBSE) and Intel India have collaborated to bring a change in the education sector by embedding future skills, such as artificial intelligence (AI), in the formal curriculum, according to an official statement.

The larger aim is to align the National Education Policy (NEP) 2020's guidance to increase the pace of tech integration for youth, the need to bridge the future skills gap in the country, and optimise the current infrastructure (ATLs, etc) towards making India AI-ready, the statement added.

Together, they launched the AIoT (Artificial intelligence of things) Integration in the school curriculum in September 2022 and initiated a pilot, it added.

AIM's mission director Chintan Vaishnav said the compendium of AIoT integrated lesson plans created by educators is taken up by teachers across the country to explore AIoT exemplar lesson plans and implement them in the classrooms with the utmost sense of urgency.

The compendium is a collection of lesson plans created by the teachers and each one provides a 360-degree view of how AIoT integration can be used to enhance learning in a classroom.

CBSE director (training and skill education) Biswajit Saha said the new methodology will enable the shift in teaching pedagogies from traditional to digital with several additional benefits and increased efficiency.

Intel Global Government Affairs Group's senior director, Asia Pacific and Japan Shweta Khurana elaborated on the need to empower India's young population for the future.

