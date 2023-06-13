New Delhi, Jun 13 (PTI) State-owned NLC India joint venture Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power has inked a pact to supply 492 MW of electricity to Assam from its 1,980 MW Ghatampur thermal plant.

Neyveli Uttar Pradesh Power Ltd (NUPPL), a joint venture of NLC India and Uttar Pradesh Rajya Vidyut Utpadan Nigam Ltd, is setting up a coal-based supercritical thermal power plant with a capacity of 1,980 MW (3 x 660 MW) at Ghatampur Tehsil in Kanpur Nagar District, Uttar Pradesh, with 51:49 equity participation.

NUPPL and the Assam government on Tuesday announced the signing of a power purchase agreement (PPA) to ensure a steady and reliable power supply of 492 megawatts (MW) to the state from the former's 1,980 MW Ghatampur Thermal Power Plant.

The PPA was signed and exchanged between NUPPL CEO CS Santhosh and Chandan Deka, Chief General Manager/Commercial & EE, APDCL, at Bijulee Bhawan in Guwahati.

Under the agreement, NUPPL will supply 492.72 MW of power to the Assam government.

This reliable energy supply will not only meet the growing demand for electricity in Assam but also contribute towards the development and progress of various sectors in the state.

In February this year, the power ministry revised the power allocation from the NUPPL's 3 x 660MW Ghatampur Thermal Power Plant.

Based on the revision, Uttar Pradesh and Assam have been allocated 1,487.28 MW (75.12 per cent) and 492.72 MW (24.88 per cent) of power supply, respectively.

"The signing of the agreement with Assam for 492.72 MW exemplifies our commitment to contributing to the growth story of Assam, Uttar Pradesh and the country as a whole. We are confident in meeting the increasing energy demands and driving progress in various sectors," NLCIL CMD Prasanna Kumar Motupalli said.

"This PPA was a must for the project to be sustainable and it will bring confidence among the stakeholders," NUPPL CEO CS Santhosh said.

The power supply provided by NUPPL will play a crucial role in enhancing the socio-economic landscape of Assam.

It will support industrial growth, improve the quality of life for residents, promote entrepreneurship and attract further investments to the region.

