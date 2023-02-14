New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) State-owned NMDC's consolidated net profit more than halved to Rs 903.89 crore for the December quarter, mainly on account of lower income.

The company had clocked a net profit of Rs 2,046.88 crore in the October-December period of the preceding 2021-22 fiscal, the miner said in a regulatory filing on Tuesday.

Also Read | Jharkhand Horror: Lovelorn Girl Meets Tragic End Ahead of Valentine's Day, Lover Rapes and Kills Her by Inserting Iron Rod in Private Parts.

Its total income also tumbled to Rs 3,924.75 crore from Rs 6,026.68 crore in the year-ago quarter.

Total expenses were at Rs 2,693.01 crore, as against Rs 3,332.44 crore a year ago.

Also Read | WPI Inflation Eases to 2-Year Low of 4.73% in January 2023; Food Items Turned Expensive.

NMDC, under the Ministry of Steel, is the country's largest producer and supplier of iron ore.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)