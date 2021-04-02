Hyderabad, Apr 2 (PTI) A nodal agency,headed by the Chief Secretary will be constituted for the "integrated development" of Rangareddy and Medchal-Malkajgiri districts, which are witnessingrapid development, Telangana chief Minister K Chandrasekhar Rao said here on Friday.

He said various development activities focusing on infrastructure like supply of drinking water, cleanliness, power supply and repairing sewerage should be taken up in all assembly segments, municipalities and important towns in the two districts, neighbouring the city,an official release said.

Rao, who held a meeting with ministers, MLAs and officials on the development of the two districts, also said a permanent solution to problems of traffic, submergence of areas with flood waters and others should be found.

"Hyderabad is becoming a cosmopolitan city.

Rangareddy, Medchel and Malkajgiri districts, which are part of Hyderabad, are developing fast.

To keep pace with the changing times and the needs, there is a need to have plans for the integrated development of the Municipalities, Corporations in these areas," Rao said.PTI

