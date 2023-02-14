New Delhi, Feb 14 (PTI) Nomura India Investment Fund on Tuesday acquired shares of Phoenix Mills, a retail led mixed-use developer, for Rs 326 crore through open market transactions.

Nomura India Investment Fund Mother Fund bought a total of 24,89,259 shares on both BSE and NSE, amounting to 1.39 per cent stake in the company, as per bulk deal data available with the National Stock Exchange (NSE) and BSE.

Also Read | Jharkhand Horror: Lovelorn Girl Meets Tragic End Ahead of Valentine's Day, Lover Rapes and Kills Her by Inserting Iron Rod in Private Parts.

The shares were purchased at an average price of Rs 1,310 apiece on both the exchanges, taking the aggregate value to Rs 326.09 crore.

However, the seller(s) of the shares could not be ascertained.

Also Read | WPI Inflation Eases to 2-Year Low of 4.73% in January 2023; Food Items Turned Expensive.

On Tuesday, shares of Phoenix Mills closed 3.36 per cent lower at Rs 1,302 on NSE and Rs 1,303.60 per scrip on BSE.

In a separate bulk deal, Investcorp Private Equity Fund II divested 1.9 per cent stake in Safari Industries (India) for nearly Rs 84 crore through an open market transaction.

According to bulk deal data available with the BSE, Investcorp Private Equity Fund II sold 4,50,000 shares, amounting to 1.89 per cent stake in the company.

The shares were sold at an average price of Rs 1,861.44 per piece, taking the transaction value to Rs 83.76 crore.

Post the latest transaction, Investcorp Private Equity Fund II's shareholding has reduced to 1.26 per cent from 3.16 per cent.

Meanwhile, HDFC Mutual acquired 2.5 lakh shares of the firm at an average price of Rs 1,860 per scrip.

Shares of Safari Industries (India) closed 6.78 per cent lower at Rs 1,866.50 per share on the BSE.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)