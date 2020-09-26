Guwahati, Sep 25 (PTI) Numaligarh Refinery Ltd (NRL) on Friday said it has signed a memorandum of understanding (MoU) with PSU major National Aluminium Company Ltd (NALCO) for supplying of calcined petroleum coke (CPC) for five years with an annual estimated sale of 40,000 metric tonne.

Both the companies will benefit from the agreement with NRL gaining a dedicated market and NALCO ensuring raw material security for itself, it said.

The MoU was signed on Thursday at NALCO Bhawan, Bhubaneswar.

NALCO Chairman and Managing Director Sridhar Patra and NRL Managing Director S K Barua and other senior officials of both the companies were present during the signing of the agreement

NRL produces around 70,000-75,000 metric tonne of CPC per annum by processing raw petroleum coke generated in the refining process.

The material will be dispatched from NRL's marketing terminal at Numaligarh in Assam to NALCO's smelter plant at Angul in Odisha by railway rakes, the statement added.

