New Delhi, Sep 14 (PTI) The National Skill Development Corporation (NSDC) has signed memorandum of understanding (MOUs) with eight countries, including Japan, UAE, Sweden, and Russia, for cooperation in the field of vocational education and training, the Parliament was informed on Monday.

Minister of State for Skill Development and Entrepreneurship R K Singh said that to ensure that skilling fulfils the aspiration of the people at local level, including panchayat level, the ministry is laying emphasis on empowering the districts.

Also Read | ByteDance Not Selling TikTok's US Operations to Oracle: Report.

"The NSDC under the ministry has signed MOUs with 8 countries - Japan, UAE, Sweden, Saudi Arabia, Russia, Finland and Morocco for cooperation in the field of vocational education and training," he said in a written reply to the Lok Sabha.

In a separate reply, he said currently the government is not considering increasing the stipend payable to apprentices.

Also Read | Realme Narzo 20, Narzo 20A & Narzo 20 Pro to Be Launched in India on September 21, 2020.

The minimum stipend is based on educational and technical qualification requirements, prescribed in the curricula of respective trades.

Replying to another question, Singh said it is planned to implement tele-consultation in all the 1.5 lakh Health and Wellness Centres (as spokes) in a 'hub and spoke' model, by December 2022.

"As on date, 12,000 users comprising community health officers and doctors have been trained to make use of this national e-platform," he added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)