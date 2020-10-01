New Delhi, Oct 1 (PTI) National Stock Exchange of India (NSE) on Thursday said it has successfully completed live trading and other operations from its disaster recovery site.

The exercises were conducted on September 28 and September 29, a press release said.

Also Read | How to Read WhatsApp Messages Without Opening the Chat.

"The successful live operations at a time when the markets were impacted due to the prevailing COVID phenomena has demonstrated strength of NSE's BCP (Business Continuity Planning) operations," it added.

The entire activity was done without affecting the market participants including members, clearing banks and depositories, it said.

Also Read | Gandhi Jayanti 2020: Why Is Gandhi Jayanti a Dry Day? Is Gandhi Jayanti National Holiday? Are Restaurants Closed on Gandhi Jayanti? FAQs Answered!.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)