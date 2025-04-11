New Delhi, Apr 11 (PTI) National Solar Energy Federation of India and SolarPower Europe on Friday said it has signed a pact to identify business and financing opportunities for solar manufacturing projects, further strengthening EU-India ties.

Amid the ongoing global trade uncertainty, India and the European Union have joined hands to unlock a more stable and forward-looking pathway for solar manufacturing and a resilient, diversified supply chain, a statement said.

According to the statement, in a joint effort based on their existing partnership, SolarPower Europe and the National Solar Energy Federation of India (NSEFI) have signed a new Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) to deepen EU-India collaboration in solar manufacturing and build stronger, more diversified and resilient value chains.

While European manufacturers bring strengths in high-yield performance, on-site technical assistance, and long-term reliability, India has cultivated a robust domestic manufacturing base that is quickly expanding its global footprint, it added.

Building on this complementary expertise, SolarPower Europe and NSEFI will work together to identify business and financing opportunities for manufacturing projects.

The MoU also outlines support for addressing regulatory issues related to the market access of solar equipment and facilitating engagement with policymakers to unlock new cooperation opportunities.

"Our renewed partnership with NSEFI will help unlock market opportunities for European companies, including equipment providers, manufacturers, as well as developers, and support India in delivering on its solar growth goals," Máté Heisz, Chief Operating Officer at SolarPower Europe, said.

Subrahmanyam Pulipaka, Chief Executive Officer of NSEFI, said, " Our strengthened partnership…will unlock new pathways for innovation, cross-border investment, and resilient value chains, especially in upstream manufacturing - laying the foundation for a cleaner, more secure, and self-reliant energy future that serves not just our regions, but the world."

This renewed partnership follows the launch of SolarPower Europe's International Solar Manufacturing Initiative (ISMI), which facilitates joint opportunities between European solar companies and partners in countries like India, especially in upstream equipment and manufacturing segments.

