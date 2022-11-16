New Delhi, Nov 16 (PTI) The government hopes to complete the NSSO survey on household consumption expenditure by June next year which coupled with the new census will ensure meaningful implementation of the food security law by identifying targetted beneficiaries and weeding out the undeserving ones.

In a recent affidavit to the Supreme Court, the government said the new round of NSSO (National Sample Survey Organisation) survey which started in July this year, will be completed by June next year and data would be published in December 2023.

Speaking with PTI, former chief statistician Pronab Sen said, "NSSO survey is essential to find out the quantum of food grain required under the food security law."

However, he added that the Census is required to identify households that need food subsidy for sustenance and it will help in weeding out families which need not be covered under the scheme.

The present number of beneficiaries under the National Food Security Act 2013, is fixed on the basis of the 2011 Census.

The new Census, which is held periodically after a decade, could not be undertaken because of the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. The new dates for the Census are yet to be announced.

About the NSSO 'Consumer Household Expenditure Survey', the government told the apex court that the new survey has started in July 2022 and field work will be completed by June 2023.

After completion of the field work, it would take six months for the publication of the data which could be around December 2023.

Presently, food security law covers 75 per cent of households in rural areas and 50 per cent of families in urban areas. The number of beneficiaries as per the 2011 Census is 81.35 crore or 67 per cent of the population.

One of the prime concerns at present is that the standard of living of people has improved over a period of time and the coverage of the food security law needs to reduce, the government stated.

However, it stated that the government has consciously not reduced the coverage from the current ceiling in absence of data.

It stressed that during the last eight years, since the enactment of the food security law, the per capita income of the population in India rose in real terms by 33.4 per cent.

The rise in per capita income of people is bound to have taken a large number of households to higher income class and they may not be as vulnerable as they were in 2013-14, it had stated.

The factors like a rise in per capita income need to keep in view while arriving at the new number of beneficiaries to be made eligible for the food security law across the states.

It is imperative to include more deserving cases under the ambit of the public distribution system (PDS) by weeding out duplicate/ghost/fake/ineligible beneficiaries, it had stressed.

Under the food security law, every person belonging to a priority household is entitled to receive 5 kg of foodgrains per person per month at subsidised prices which is Rs 3 per kg for rice; Rs 2 per kg of wheat; and Rs 1 per kg of coarse grains. Antyodaya Anna Yojana (AAY) beneficiaries (2.5 crore households) are entitled to 35 kg per household per month.

