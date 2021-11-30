New Delhi, Nov 30 (PTI) State-owned power giant NTPC said 250-MW unit-4 of its Nabinagar power plant will begin commercial from the midnight of Wednesday.

"Unit-4 of 250 MW capacity of Nabinagar Thermal Power Project (4X250 MW) of Bhartiya Rail Bijlee Company Limited (a subsidiary company of NTPC Ltd) is declared on commercial operation w.e.f. 00:00 hrs of December 1, 2021," according to a BSE filing.

With this, the commercial capacity of the NTPC group will become 67,907.5 megawatts (MW), it stated. HRS hrs

