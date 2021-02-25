New Delhi, Feb 25 (PTI) Making a strong debut, shares of Nureca Ltd on Thursday listed at a premium of around 66 per cent over its issue price of Rs 400.

After opening on a positive note at Rs 634.95 on the BSE, the scrip was locked in the upper circuit limit of Rs 666.65, up 66.66 per cent over the issue price.

Similarly, on the NSE, the scrip listed at Rs 615 and rose to the upper circuit limit of Rs 645.75, a gain of 61.43 per cent over the issue price.

The initial public offer of Nureca Limited, which is into the business of home healthcare and wellness products, was subscribed 39.93 times.

The Rs 100 crore-public issue received bids for 5,59,65,945 shares against 14,01,595 shares on offer, according to data available with the NSE.

The category meant for qualified institutional buyers (QIBs) was subscribed 3.10 times, non-institutional investors 31.59 times and retail individual investors (RIIs) 166.65 times.

The price range for the offer was at Rs 396-400 per share.

Nureca raised Rs 44.55 crore from two anchor investors.

