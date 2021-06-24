Jajpur (Odisha), Jun 24 (PTI) Priests and servitors of Maa Biraja temple, the presiding deity of Jajpur, have opposed the construction of a second temple in the name of goddess Biraja at Jajpur Road in the district, saying worship of the deity at other places is anti-religious.

A delegation of Maa Biraja Sevayat Parishad led by its president Debi Prasad Pani on Thursday met the Jajpur collector and submitted a memorandum demanding to stop construction of the second temple.

"Biraja shrine in Jajpur is one of the oldest Shakti Peeth in India. Worship of Maa Goddess Biraja at other places is anti-religious. If a second temple in the name of Maa Biraja is constructed, it will hurt the religious sentiments of Hindus. Hence, we oppose the construction of such temple at other places," said Debi Prasad Pani.

He threatened to move the high court to stop the construction of another Biraja temple if needed.

Jajpur collector Chakravarti Singh Rathore has asked the Kalinga Nagar Additional District Magistrate to inquire into the matter.

"Kalinga Nagar ADM Santosh Kumar Mishra has been asked to conduct the inquiry and action will be taken based on the report," Rathore said.

