Bhubaneswar, Aug 5 (PTI) The Odisha Mineral Exploration Corporation Ltd has joined hands with a consortium for better exploration of hidden resources and establishing potential blocks of various commodities.

The exploration will be conducted by using the latest technology of international standards, according to a statement issued by the state-run unit on Friday.

Odisha Mining Corporation (OMC) managing director Balwant Singh underscored that the state would get a structured and comprehensive mineral resource map in the coming days with the project.

The OMECL signed the agreement with the South Africa-based MSA Group and IDPeX in Bhubaneswar on Thursday.

"Odisha is a mineral rich state. However, a large part of the state is still unexplored," OMECL chairperson Deoranjan Singh said.

The exploration will lead to the discovery of hidden mineral deposits, which will help the state to utilise the resources for development, he said.

The OMC urged the Geological Survey of India, Directorate of Geology and other agencies to extend cooperation for the timely achievement of every milestone under this initiative.

The OMECL was incorporated in 2016 with the prime objective of mineral exploration so that the potential of the mining sector is achieved through scientific survey of resources.

