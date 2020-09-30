Coimbatore, Sep 30 (PTI): A construction worker from Odisha fell into a well in Tirupur district while trying to pull out a branch from a neem tree and was rescued, police said on Wednesday.

The 21-year old Motto had tried to get the neem tree branch to brush his teeth when he fell into the abandoned well, the police said.

Also Read | Income Tax Return Filing Deadline Extended, IT Department Extends Date for Filing Returns Till November 30, 2020.

As the worker noticed a venomous snake in it, he clambered up five feet above the water, they said.

Meanwhile, his co-workers informed the police and fire and rescue personnel.

Also Read | Retail Inflation for Industrial Workers Eases to 5.63% in August.

A fireman got in and brought Motto up.

The worker with injuries on his head and limbs was later hospitalised, they added.

(This is an unedited and auto-generated story from Syndicated News feed, LatestLY Staff may not have modified or edited the content body)