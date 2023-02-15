Coimbatore, Feb 15 (PTI) Electric vehicles firm Ola Electric on Wednesday expanded its direct-to-customer (D2C) footprint in the city with the opening of a new experience centre.

With the addition of the new centre located in Gandhipuram, the company now has two experience centres in the city including the one that was launched last year on Avinashi Road.

With 200 such experience centres already operational across all major cities in India, the firm plans to expand its network to 500 outlets by March 2023, a company release said here.

With an aim to provide all services under one roof, Ola experience centres allow EV enthusiasts to experience Ola's EV technology and gather any information regarding the vehicles.

They also enable customers to avail test rides of the S1 and S1 Pro, seek assistance in purchase from Ola's Brand Champions, get details on financing options and culminate into their purchase journey on the Ola app. These experience centres also double up as one-stop destinations for all the post sales care and maintenance of Ola scooters.

Ola's mission of ensuring all two-wheelers in India are electric by 2025 is closer to being a reality as the company is working towards building a robust roadmap of electric vehicles, the release said.

