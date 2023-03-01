Hyderabad, Mar 1 (PTI) Olectra Greentech Limited, a group company of Megha Engineering & Infrastructures Limited (MEIL), on Wednesday announced that India's first 6x4 heavy-duty electric tipper from its stable received the country's first homologation certificate from automobile regulatory agencies.

The electric tipper is now roadworthy, adhering to all the Central Motor Vehicles rules and the first order for 20 e-tippers is in the final stage of discussions, the firm said adding that the company is shortly going to launch variants of the e-tipper and electric truck.

"The Olectra e-tipper is India's first certified heavy-duty electric tipper engineered and manufactured in-house. The first order for 20 e-tippers is in the final stage of discussions.

We are shortly going to launch variants of the e-tipper and electric truck. It is just the beginning of our journey,” Olectra Greentech chairman and managing director K V Pradeep said.

The e-tipper was put through intensive tests under various conditions to make it ready for Indian roads, including manoeuvring the mountainous terrains at high altitudes and into the depths of the earth in mining and quarrying pits.

Olectra's e-tipper can be used day and night at work sites as it is silent and has zero carbon emissions, it added.

